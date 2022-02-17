Patrick Mahomes Defends Fiancee Brittany Matthews After Trolling: 'People Are Weird'

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came to the defense of his fiancee Brittany Matthews after an interaction the couple had at a Texas Tech basketball game Wednesday drew social media attention.

A discussion between the couple was caught on ESPN cameras during the broadcast of the Red Raiders' win over Baylor. Mahomes appeared to say something to Matthews, who looked to the person next to her with an animated response, seemingly mocking the quarterback.

The interaction went viral across social media, thanks in large part to Matthews' status as an increasingly polarizing figure among fans. She took significant criticism for spraying champagne on fans in celebration of the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Matthews responded by tweeting "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." She then partnered with an apparel store on "Team Brittany" t-shirts that benefited an anti-bullying charity.