Former U.S. Open, PGA Championship Venue Oakland Hills Country Club Catches Fire

Leon Halip/Getty Images for the DC&P Championship

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, which has hosted the U.S. Open six times and the PGA Championship on three occasions, caught fire Thursday.

The Detroit Free Press shared video of the clubhouse engulfed in flames on Twitter. Oakland Hills, which is located just outside Detroit, underwent a $12 million renovation last year in hopes of hosting future major championships.

The course has not hosted a major since the 2008 PGA Championship.

Bill Laitner and Frank Witsil of the Free Press reported the fire began around 10 a.m. ET in the clubhouse's attic and spread quickly. The roof of the building collapsed amid the blaze, likely resulting in the destruction of numerous pieces of historic golf memorabilia.

Construction of the Oakland Hills clubhouse was completed in 1922, and the course hosted its first U.S. Open six years later. The course became a regular on the U.S. Open circuit, hosting four times between 1922 and 1961. The event came back to Greater Detroit in 1985 and 1996 but has not been back since.

Oakland Hills hosted the PGA Championship in 1972, 1979 and 2008. It was also the 2004 Ryder Cup host.