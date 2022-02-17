X

    Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'No Way' Saints Pursue Trade for Packers QB

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    The New Orleans Saints reportedly aren't planning to pursue a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2022 NFL offseason.

    A source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Thursday there's "no way the Saints will make a run" at the four-time Most Valuable Player.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.