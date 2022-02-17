Mikaela Shiffrin Calls out Critics on Twitter After 3rd DNF of 2022 Winter Olympics

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin spoke out Thursday on social media amid her struggles at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

After missing a gate and failing to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Thursday, Shiffrin posted the following message on Twitter in response to her detractors:

Shiffrin was expected to contend for and win multiple gold medals at the Beijing Games, but she hasn't won a medal of any color.

In addition to Thursday's DNF, Shiffrin failed to finish both the giant slalom and slalom earlier in these Olympics despite those being two of her best events.

She followed that up with ninth- and 18th-place finishes in the super-G and downhill, but there was hope for a better performance in the combined, which is an event that saw her win gold at the 2021 world championships and silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Shiffrin was a solid fifth after the downhill portion of the combined, which put her in ideal medal position since the slalom is her better event. Instead, the race ended in more disappointment for the 26-year-old.

Despite all that has gone wrong for her in Beijing, Shiffrin tried to have a positive outlook during her interview after the combined:

Shiffrin is widely considered to be not only one of the best skiers in the world currently but also one of the best of all time thanks to her three Olympic medals and 73 career World Cup race wins.

She was expected to add to her medal haul in Beijing, and doing so would have allowed her to make history.

One medal of any kind would have tied Julia Mancuso for the most career Olympic medals by an American female Alpine skier with four, and one gold would have given her the most career Olympic gold medals by any American Alpine skier with three.

While things haven't gone according to plan for Shiffrin in Beijing, all hope is not lost, as she still has one event left to compete in.

Shiffrin will be part of the mixed team parallel slalom on Saturday, marking the second time the event has been contested at the Olympics.

If she and Team USA can find their way onto the podium, Shiffrin could still salvage something in Beijing.