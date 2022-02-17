ROC's Kamila Valieva Finishes 4th in Women's Figure Skating Final at Winter Olympics

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Winter Olympics dodged major controversy Thursday when the Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva faltered during her free skate program to finish outside the podium places in women's figure skating.

Valieva, who was allowed to compete in the event despite failing a performance-enhancing drug test, entered the free skate on top of the leaderboard and was an overwhelming favorite after a stellar short program.

However, the pressure of the moment seemed to get to the 15-year-old, who fell and stumbled at multiple points in her free skate. The result saw her drop all the way to fourth place in the competition, allowing countrywoman Anna Shcherbakova to ascend to gold.

ROC's Alexandra Trusova took home silver, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto earned bronze. The International Olympic Committee said it would not have hosted a medal ceremony if Valieva would have medaled because of the ongoing appeal of her doping violation.

