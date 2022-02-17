Joel Embiid Leads Nikola Jokic for 2022 NBA MVP in Latest ESPN Straw Poll

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It's looking increasingly like a two-man race for the 2021-22 NBA MVP.

Joel Embiid narrowly leads Nikola Jokic in the latest voter straw poll taken by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, earning 45 first-place votes to Jokic's 43. Embiid holds a 35-point lead overall, with Giannis Antetokounmpo coming in a distant third place.

ESPN NBA MVP Voting Straw Poll

1. Joel Embiid

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Stephen Curry

5. Chris Paul

