Sean McVay's Fiancee Veronika Khomyn Says Rams HC Will Not Retire Despite Rumors

Veronika Khomyn, the fiancée of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, posted an Instagram story saying he's not planning to retire from coaching.

McVay provided a similar outlook during the Rams' championship parade Wednesday, repeating the phrase "run it back," which suggested he planned to return despite rumors about a potential switch to broadcasting.

The updates come after Peacock's Dan Patrick reported Tuesday a source told him ESPN was showing interest if McVay was prepared to walk away from coaching.

Yet, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday he'd be "surprised" if the 36-year-old Ohio native retired from coaching after winning his first Super Bowl title Sunday, and now there's seemingly confirmation of that stance from both McVay and Khomyn.

He'd previously said last week that family is starting to become a bigger part of his life, which could change his outlook in the future, though.

"I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing, and I'm in the moment right now," McVay told reporters. "But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

An eventual switch to television to create more free time wouldn't come as a surprise, and he'd likely be highly coveted target for all of the NFL's broadcast partners if that ultimately takes place.

For now, however, it sounds like his focus remains on trying to lead the star-studded Rams to a second successive championship next season.