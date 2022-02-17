NFL Photographer Kelly Smiley Says She Fractured Spine During Rams' SB Parade

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley took a fall off the stage at the victory parade for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. The fall occurred while Smiley attempted to take pictures of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While the moment circulated on social media for Stafford's indifferent reaction, Smiley said afterward that she suffered a fractured spine. Stafford's wife Kelly appeared to have expressed concern for Smiley after she fell.

Smiley said earlier on Wednesday that she had undergone an X-ray. She added that both her cameras broke in the fall.

According to Smiley's website, she is currently a full-time photo editor for the NFL. She also works as a photo editor for the NHL games featuring the Los Angeles Kings and as a freelance photographer.

The Rams were celebrating Sunday's win in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the third championship in three different sports in three years for the city of Los Angeles, but it was the city's first victory parade. The Lakers and Dodgers both won titles in 2020, but neither celebrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.