UFC Fighter Mike Swick Diagnosed with Cancer: 'Most Aggressive Battle' I've Ever Had

Retired professional mixed martial artist Mike Swick announced on Instagram that he has cancer.

He provided a thorough update on his diagnosis and treatment on Wednesday:

"Anyway, for those wondering where I have been the last 5 weeks, I been battling Cancer in the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had. Started with a 48 hour water fast, then the first Chemo session with an additional 24 hour water fast, then a day of solid plant based organic food, followed by another chemo and fast, then plant based again, keeping this routine until the week was over.

"... After 7 days all 15+ swollen lymph nodes in my neck were completely gone. Never had a single fever throughout, and vitals were always normal. Round 1 went to me for sure!"

Swick went on to say that he was continuing the same routine without fasting and that he checked out of the hospital a few days ago. He said he is now recovering at home and doing well mentally, though he said he feels physically weak but that his vitals are good.

He added that he's getting a scan and update in a little over a week.

Swick also wrote that he apparently had cancer for over seven months without knowing.

"Since all vitals were good and I passed all regular tests and blood work, we assumed it was the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine side effects, since the nodes swole up literally the day after I got it," Swick wrote.

He also thanked his girlfriend Julia for supporting him during his treatment.

Swick went 15-6 during his professional MMA career (10-5 UFC). He began his UFC stint as a middleweight before moving to welterweight. Swick also earned Knockout of the Night honors twice, both as a welterweight.

Swick's professional bouts spanned from 1998-2015. Eight of his wins came by knockout, and three more occurred via submission.

He's also one of the original members of The Ultimate Fighter series. Fighting at light heavyweight at the time, Swick reached the semifinals before falling to Stephen Bonnar in the semifinals. He moved to middleweight for UFC Ultimate Fight Night and beat Gideon Ray by first-round knockout.

Following his fighting career, Swick founded AKA Thailand, a muay thai, MMA and fitness training facility. He also acts as the co-owner and CEO.

Swick also hosts a podcast Real Quick with Mike Swick.