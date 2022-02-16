Aaron Donald at Rams Super Bowl Parade: 'Why Not Run It Back?'

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Rams fans might have more to celebrate Wednesday than just a Super Bowl championship.

Aaron Donald's future has been thrown into doubt a bit after he checked off the biggest achievement missing on his Hall of Fame-caliber resume.

During the Rams' title parade, head coach Sean McVay suggested the team could "run it back" next season. Donald responded by asking, "Why not?" if L.A. can retain its key players:

Von Miller is one of the Rams' notable free agents this offseason, and it sounds like the eight-time Pro Bowler is fully on board:

General manager Les Snead leveraged a lot of the franchise's future in order to assemble this roster. After Sunday's Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the strategy was ultimately successful.

Considering the Rams are projected to be $10.1 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, keeping the squad together won't be easy. And once the high wears off following the Super Bowl, the willingness for some players to leave money on the table in order to stay in Los Angeles could wane a bit.

But that's a problem for another day.