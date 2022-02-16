X

    Tiger Woods Says He Has 'A Long Way to Go' in Leg Injury Rehab Ahead of 2022 Masters

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Scott Audette

    Tiger Woods spoke with reporters Wednesday prior to the start of the Genesis Invitational and provided rehab updates on injuries he suffered following a car accident last February.

    He said he has a "long way to go" before he can compete again.

    Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC

    Tiger very clear that he isn't progressing as quickly as he'd like. Not at age 46. That part has been frustrating. <br><br>"I have a long way to go,” he says. <br><br>The Masters is 7 weeks away.

    Woods also noted that walking on the golf course is still a challenge right now.

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    “I can walk on a treadmill all day. It’s straight, that’s easy. But walking on a golf course where there’s undulations, I have a long way to go. … Being in a cart, I can do that. But walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. I’ve got a long way to go.”

    Woods' golfing activity has also been limited:

    Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC

    Tiger says his recent golf activity has been “very limited.” Lotta chipping and putting, short irons. But he hasn’t worked “seriously” on his longer clubs. <br><br>“I’m still working on the walking part.”

    He's also not sure when he will return:

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    Tiger on his recovery: "I wish I could tell you when I'll play again, but I don't...I haven't done any of the long stuff seriously. I'm still working on the walking part.<br><br>"My foot was a little messed up there a year ago, so the walking part...it still takes time."

    Woods' days working a full-time schedule are over, but he said he will pick and choose events when he's back.

    Rex Hoggard @RexHoggardGC

    Tiger was asked his future on Tour: “Will I come back, yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule, no … Pick and choose my events," he said.

    The 15-time major winner is serving as the host for the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, beginning Thursday. The tournament benefits his charity, the TGR Foundation.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

