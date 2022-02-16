Tiger Woods Says He Has 'A Long Way to Go' in Leg Injury Rehab Ahead of 2022 Masters

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Tiger Woods spoke with reporters Wednesday prior to the start of the Genesis Invitational and provided rehab updates on injuries he suffered following a car accident last February.

He said he has a "long way to go" before he can compete again.

Woods also noted that walking on the golf course is still a challenge right now.

Woods' golfing activity has also been limited:

He's also not sure when he will return:

Woods' days working a full-time schedule are over, but he said he will pick and choose events when he's back.

The 15-time major winner is serving as the host for the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, beginning Thursday. The tournament benefits his charity, the TGR Foundation.

