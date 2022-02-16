Tom Brady Jokingly Tells Matthew Stafford to 'Mix in a Water' During Rams' SB Parade

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

One year after his infamous drunken moment during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade, Tom Brady offered a word of advice to Matthew Stafford.

Responding to a video of Stafford opening a beer during the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade, Brady told the quarterback to "mix in a water" with his drinks today.

The Bucs had to hold a boat parade after their Super Bowl win last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't stop Brady from dabbling in some choice beverages based on how he was moving around when his boat got back on land.

Speaking to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America last April, Brady said "from what I remember" it was a good parade.

While we don't know for sure what Brady was drinking—though avocado tequila is apparently a thing that exists—Stafford does seem to be pacing himself better than the recently retired Bucs quarterback.

After spending the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions and never winning a playoff game, Stafford's run in the playoffs with the Rams has earned him the right to kick back with a cold beverage.

The Rams won their first Super Bowl title since 1999 with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.