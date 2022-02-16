Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Rips HOF Debate About QB After Rams Super Bowl Win

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, provided her take on the Hall of Fame debate that has emerged around her husband after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Kelly Stafford posted it on her Instagram story Tuesday (h/t TMZ Sports).

It's hard to scroll through sports news for more than a minute without falling into an opinion on Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame candidacy, which became the most hot-button topic after the game.

To Kelly Stafford's point, though, her husband's career isn't over. The 34-year-old just had the best season of his 13-year career, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 41 touchdowns (17 interceptions) and 8.1 yards per attempt. He clearly has a lot left in the tank, and the final chapters of his career have not been written yet.

For now, Matthew Stafford can bask in the glow of a Super Bowl victory.