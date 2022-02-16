Lakers Rumors: Tristan Thompson Linked to LA If Pacers Buy Out Center's Contract

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a potential landing spot for center Tristan Thompson if the Indiana Pacers buy out his contract.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday the Lakers are a team to "keep an eye on" if Thompson hits the free-agent market since he has "a lot of relationships there."

The Pacers acquired the 30-year-old post player last week along with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings ahead of the deadline.

James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star reported after the deal Indiana was "mulling" whether to buy out the remaining portion of Thompson's two-year, $19 million contract, which expires after the season.

That hasn't happened yet, but the University of Texas product hasn't made much of an impact since the trade. He's tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds and one block in 45 minutes across three appearances.

The Pacers, who are 19-40 and nine games out of the final play-in berth in the Eastern Conference, are mostly focused on the future, so it's unlikely the veteran center will play a prominent role. Heading to a contender as frontcourt depth makes sense on paper.

If he's bought out, the Lakers would be a good fit.

Thompson, who previously played alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, could help bring stability to a frontcourt rotation that has tried a variety of players in different roles, including Stanley Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, amid the team's struggles.

It's forced Anthony Davis to carry a heavy burden (38.1 minutes per game in six February contests), which isn't ideal for a player with an extensive history of injuries.

Thompson isn't the answer to everything that ails the Lakers, who sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 26-31 record, but he could fill one void as L.A. desperately tries to find a spark.

As Los Angeles awaits Indiana's decision, it plays its final game before the All-Star break Wednesday when it hosts the Utah Jazz.