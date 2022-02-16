Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Pretty Sure' DAL Will Value His Opinion on Personnel Decisions

AP Foto/Ron Jenkins

As the Dallas Cowboys look to build on their NFC East-winning 2021 season, Dak Prescott says he hopes the team will consult him on personnel choices.

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

The Cowboys are slated to be $21.5 million over the cap, which means their first order of business will be restructuring contracts across the roster. Prescott can save Dallas $15.2 million with a restructured deal, and Dallas will also likely approach Amari Cooper ($12.6 million in savings) and DeMarcus Lawrence ($11.9 million) in hopes they'll restructure their contracts as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.