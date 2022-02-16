NFL Rumors: Sean McVay Leaving Rams for Broadcasting Job Would Be Surprising

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly expected to come back for the team's Super Bowl title defense, though it could take a new contract to finalize his return.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday he'd be "surprised" if McVay, who's been linked to a break from coaching and potential switch to an NFL television job, walked away, especially if he's offered a new deal "at or near the top of the head-coach salary rankings."

McVay has yet to confirm he's planning to return next season following the Rams' triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

"We'll see," he told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times on Monday when asked about his future. "I'm just enjoying this moment right now. I'm really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that."

McVay has guided L.A. to a 55-26 record across five seasons. The team has never had a losing year during his tenure and reached the playoffs four times, including two Super Bowl appearances.

Last week, the 36-year-old Ohio native made it clear family commitments were starting to become a bigger aspect of his life. He told reporters:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

In that regard, it's easy to see why a switch to broadcasting could be attractive, whether it's becoming a color commentator for games or doing a talk show on Sunday mornings. It's a job with far less of a time commitment while still pulling in a lucrative salary.

In March 2020, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported former NFL quarterback Tony Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million extension with CBS to continue his work as a color commentator.

Yet while it's easy to see McVay going down that route given his desire for more family time and his encyclopedic memory of the NFL, stepping away after immediately winning a title at such a young age would be a unique move.

Sticking with the Rams while they're still in their championship window—which should be the case in 2022 barring a retirement by defensive tackle Aaron Donald or an injury to another key player such as quarterback Matthew Stafford or wide receiver Cooper Kupp—seems more likely.

So, barring a snag in contract talks, McVay will probably patrol the sideline for a little longer.