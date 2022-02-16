Cowboys Rumors: 'Feeling Around League' DAL Blew 'Best Chance' at Super Bowl Win

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round may have been more impactful than it seemed in the moment.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is a "feeling around the league" that the Cowboys blew their best chance to win a Super Bowl in this current window of contention.

There are significant roster questions for Dallas to answer this offseason. The team is currently $21.2 million over the cap with Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup among their key free agents.

