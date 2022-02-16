Todd McShay 2022 NFL Mock Draft: QBs Pickett, Willis, Corral, Howell Picked Round 1

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Despite a general lack of enthusiasm about the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft, history has shown teams will always reach to find a potential starter at the position.

In his latest mock draft posted on Wednesday, ESPN's Todd McShay projects four quarterbacks will be selected in the first round.

Kenny Pickett is the first signal-caller off the board at No. 11 to the Washington Commanders, followed by the Malik Willis to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 17 after a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

McShay also has the New Orleans Saints selecting Matt Corral with the 18th pick and the Detroit Lions using their extra first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams (No. 32) to get Sam Howell.

Willis seems to be the fastest-rising quarterback in this class coming off his performance at the Senior Bowl.

ESPN's Jordan Reid tweeted about the improvement Willis made over the course of just one day in Mobile earlier this month:

"During team drills, Willis threw with touch and fit the ball through tight passing windows as well," wrote B/R's Maurice Moton. "He also took off for a big run with a couple of jukes, showing off his athleticism."

McShay noted Willis is his top-ranked quarterback and has the "strongest arm in the class and can create outside the pocket, making tough off-platform throws look easy."

Pickett's biggest selling point seems to be that he is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this group. The Pitt alum is going to face questions about his hand size, though he is planning to have them measured at the NFL scouting combine.

Corral looks to be one of the biggest unknowns in the draft. B/R's Nate Tice noted in his scouting report for the Ole Miss quarterback that he benefited from an RPO-heavy attack in college and "his ability to progress on true dropback passing concepts remains a big question mark."

The Lions are in an opportune position to potentially let the board work in their favor. They are assured of getting one of the best players at another position of need with the No. 2 pick.

McShay suggested Detroit could let Howell sit behind Jared Goff in 2022 as he learns an NFL offense.

"He is super accurate hitting the deep rail shots, and he has a quick delivery and good touch," McShay wrote of Howell. "But his footwork needs work, and he will need to improve the anticipatory intermediate-level throws."

Perhaps the biggest surprise from McShay's mock draft is Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder isn't projected to go in the first round. He did have a rough showing at the Senior Bowl in inclement weather that seemed to hurt his stock.

It's also an indication of just how volatile this group of quarterbacks looks to be. B/R's NFL scouting department has Ridder ranked as the only first-round talent at the position (No. 17 overall).

By comparison, ESPN's draft rankings have Willis (No. 17), Pickett (No. 19) and Corral (No. 27) as first-round talents. Ridder checks in at No. 47 overall.

All of these quarterback questions will be answered during the 2022 NFL draft from April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.