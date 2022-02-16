Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Bucs, Vikings on Texans QB's Radar as Potential Fits

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly views the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings as potential fits if the Texans trade him this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Watson is "early in the evaluation process" and wants to land with a team that features "the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win."

Watson did not play at all in 2021, as the Texans left him inactive as he faced 22 civil lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson is also the subject of 10 police complaints, including two from women who haven't filed lawsuits.

While Watson has not been punished by the NFL, nor has there been a resolution in his case, he could potentially face punishment from the league, which complicates matters with regard to a trade.

Knowing Watson had no desire to play in Houston any longer, the Texans could have pushed to trade him during the 2021 season, but they decided to wait and weigh their options during the offseason instead.

Watson undoubtedly comes with a ton of baggage and question marks, but he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he is available.

In four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has reached the playoffs twice.

Although the Texans went just 4-12 in 2020, Watson enjoyed his best statistical season, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 4,823 yards, as well as 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Tampa Bay would be a logical landing spot following the retirement of Tom Brady after two seasons with the team.

Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win to conclude the 2020 season, and they were strong contenders in 2021 as well, but they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Bucs are built to win now on both sides of the ball, but doing so will be difficult without a top-flight quarterback to replace Brady. Tampa won't be able to get one in the draft or free agency, but landing Watson via trade could keep the Bucs in the title mix.

Minnesota is a less obvious fit because of the presence of Kirk Cousins as the Vikings' starting quarterback.

While the Vikings have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, Cousins is coming off arguably the best statistical season of his career.

The 33-year-old was named a Pro Bowler for the third time after completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Getting rid of Cousins would be a tough decision after that type of season, but he is set to become a free agent following the 2022 season and is scheduled to count for $45 million against the salary cap in 2022 as well.

Watson could potentially excel in a Minnesota offense that features running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

It is possible Watson could be the missing piece in Minnesota, but until there is more clarity regarding his status, it may be difficult for the Vikings or any other team to justify trading for him.