Slovakia Upset USA in Shootout to Advance to 2022 Olympic Hockey Semifinals

Slovakia is off to the men's hockey semifinals after a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Team USA in the elimination round on Wednesday (Tuesday EST) at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The teams played to a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime and Slovakia won the shootout 1-0.

Team USA goalie Strauss Mann and Slovakian goalie Patrik Rybar saved each of the first three shots for both teams. Rybar stopped the fourth attempt, and Peter Cehlarik was able to get past Mann on the ensuing shot. Team USA had one last chance, but it was denied by Rybar once again.

Team USA had won each of its three games in the group stage to earn the No. 1 seed in the knockout round. Slovakia had earned its trip to the quarterfinals a win over Germany in the playoff round.

Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky continued his torrid run with a goal in the first period to open the scoring. Slafkovsky, a 17-year-old who had scored four goals in the group stage, was alone in front of the net and put it past Mann with a wrist shot.

It looked like Team USA would be facing a one-goal deficit heading into the first break until Kenny Agostino kicked off a late rush. The United States was able to tie the game in the final minute of the first period when 22-year-old Nick Abruzzese scored his first goal of the Olympics off a beautiful feed from Matty Beniers.

In the second period, Slovakia opened with some early pressure and outshot the United States early on. But another rush led to Sam Hentges' first goal in Beijing to put Team USA in front with 11:04 left. The speed of the fourth line have worked wonders for the U.S. throughout the Winter Games.

Team USA's defense did a great job limiting Slovakia's opportunities and assisting Mann in front of the net. Slovakia wasn't able to find the back of the net in the second period despite outshooting the U.S. 13-6.

The third period was a series of missed opportunities for Team USA. The United States started the period with a power play, but Rybar came up with a couple of big stops to deny the Americans from extending their lead.

Team USA had another huge opportunity nearly five minutes into the third with a two-man advantage power play after Slovakia was called for a delay of game. But the U.S. was unable to put in their one-timers as the Slovakians put an end to both the 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 advantages without giving up a goal.

Slovakia frantically tried to tie the game as time wound down, but Mann and the rest of the U.S. defense held up. United States earned another late one-man advantage, but Rybar remained a brick wall in front of the net for Slovakia.

The constant missed opportunities came back to bite Team USA. Slovakia pulled Rybar with just over 90 seconds left in the game to put six skaters on the ice, and the strategy paid off. Marek Hrivik was able to score off a rebound with 43.7 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

In the 10-minute sudden death period, both teams had their opportunities at the net. But Mann and Rybar denied everything that was sent their way, forcing the shootout.

Slovakia will face the winner of Wednesday's game between the ROC and Denmark on Thursday.