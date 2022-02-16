Giannis Erupts for 1st 50-Point Game Since 2021 NBA Finals in Win vs. Pacers

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA All-Star break might be fast approaching, but Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't taking his foot off the gas.

The two-time MVP dropped 50 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. It was his first 50-point outing since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Antetokounmpo has the second-most 50-point regular-season performances (three) in Bucks history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar maintains the franchise record (10), and that mark won't fall any time soon.

The 6'11" forward was an efficient 17-of-21 from the field and missed just four of his 18 free-throw attempts. He bullied a Pacers frontcourt that was sorely missing Myles Turner, who continues to nurse a foot injury.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield combined for 53 points, but they couldn't counteract Milwaukee's success inside. The Bucks claimed a 62-48 advantage in points in the paint.

Though the reigning NBA champions weren't exactly resting on their laurels to open this season, they clearly performed at a level or two below the heights they reached last year.

That's no longer the case, and Antetokounmpo is a big reason why.

Left ankle soreness kept him out for Monday's 122-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to that, he had averaged 31.2 points and 10.8 rebounds since the calendar turned to 2022.

Especially with the Brooklyn Nets' trade of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Eastern Conference is wide open. The Bucks are the favorites (+250) at FanDuel, with the the Nets (+280) and Sixers (+290) hot on their heels.

Now that the team is really hitting its stride, Milwaukee might strengthen its top dog status once the stretch run begins.

