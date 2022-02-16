Video: Watch Van Jefferson Find out Wife Was Giving Birth After Rams' Super Bowl Win

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson was arguably the biggest winner on Sunday night, as his wife gave birth to their second child right after his team's victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Inside The NFL captured the moment that Jefferson found out his wife was in labor. He was celebrating on the field when he was informed that he needed to get to the hospital because his son was on the way.

In a moment any parent is familiar with, it wasn't easy for Jefferson to get his toddler to understand the urgency of the situation as his daughter asked him, "But why do we have to go quick, daddy?"

Jefferson's son was born less than three hours after the Rams earned the Lombardi Trophy with a thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.