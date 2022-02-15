Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr's Contract Extension Likely to Average $40M Per Year

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Any extension for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would reportedly fall in the $40 million-per-season range.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal provided the report on the 30-year-old Carr, who has one season left on a five-year, $125.025 million contract extension.

"As it relates to Derek Carr and the Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension," Bonsignore tweeted.

"You'll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I've been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range."

Carr just led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and 7.7 yards per attempt.

Reporter Jordan Schultz tweeted earlier Tuesday that Carr was seeking $35 million-plus per season. He also said both sides were open to a short-term extension.

The Raiders have the option to give Carr the franchise tag, but Schultz tweeted that the expectation is for "things to move rather quickly in the near future" regarding a short-term extension.

Las Vegas is under new leadership in 2022 with the addition of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, who arrived as a tag team from the New England Patriots.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It appears this duo will put its faith in Carr, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday.

"Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future."

Rapoport also said that Carr's No. 1 head coach choice was McDaniels, so it appears everyone is getting off on the right foot in Vegas.