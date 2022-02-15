Dr. Dre Confirms NFL Had 'No Problem' with Eminem Taking Knee During SB Halftime

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Eminem was free to take a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show despite rumors to the contrary.

Dr. Dre clarified the situation during an interview with TMZ Live on Tuesday:

"Em taking a knee—that was Em doing that on his own," Dr. Dre said (h/t Joseph Salvador of Sports Illustrated). "There was no problem with that."

There were initially rumors that Eminem had gone against the NFL's wishes when he took a knee in apparent homage to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did so in 2016 in protest of social injustice and police brutality, but the league denied those reports.

"Report was erroneous," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week."

Dr. Dre headlined the historic halftime show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, marking the first time hip-hop acts were the top-billed artists at the Super Bowl.