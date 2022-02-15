Collin Morikawa Reaffirms Commitment to PGA Tour After Offer from Super Golf League

Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa isn't going anywhere.

The two-time major champion acknowledged weighing the opportunity to join the Super Golf League but confirmed Tuesday he plans on continuing to compete in the PGA Tour, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach:

"I'm all for the PGA Tour. I've been a pro for two and a half years. My entire life I've thought about the PGA Tour. I've thought about playing against Tiger [Woods], beating his records, whatever, something that might not even be breakable. But I've never had another thought of what's out there, right? I've never thought about anything else, it's always been the PGA Tour."

Backed by Saudi Arabia, the Super Golf League is attempting to assert itself as a viable alternative to the PGA Tour. For the top names in the sport, the offer is likely to be tempting given the potential riches to be had.

The Daily Mail's Derek Lawrenson reported Bryson DeChambeau was offered £100 million to compete and serve as one of the faces of the new tour. DeChambeau refuted that report and also denied rumors about him skipping upcoming PGA Tour events.

For Morikawa, leaving the PGA Tour is a nonstarter.

"Right now, you look at the best players that I see and they're all sticking with the PGA Tour and that's where I kind of stay and that's where I belong," he said. "I'm very happy to be here."

The 25-year-old is off to a strong start in the 2022 season, registering three top-10 finishes in his first three events. He sits second behind Jon Rahm in the World Golf Ranking.