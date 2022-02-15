Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl Averages 112.3M Viewers, Most-Watched Show in 5 Years

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Super Bowl LVI averaged 112.3 million viewers across all platforms, a 14 percent increase in viewership from last year.

NBC said an estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, along with an additional 11.2 million people on streaming platforms.

Super Bowl LV drew 96.4 million average viewers across all platforms, which was the lowest since 2007. This year's iteration is the highest-rated show on television in five years.

