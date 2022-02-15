James Harden Calls 76ers a 'Perfect Fit,' Says Joel Embiid is 'Best Big Man' in NBA

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden is clearly happy to be with the Philadelphia 76ers after his trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The All-Star guard noted his interest in joining the 76ers during Tuesday's introductory press conference:

"I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit," Harden said. "Obviously, you got the best big man in the league in Joel [Embiid] and then obviously the coaching. Just from top to bottom, it made sense."

Harden said he wanted to join Philadelphia directly from the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season, but he ended up joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant with the Nets. After just 80 games across two seasons in Brooklyn, he will now get a fresh start with the 76ers alongside Embiid.

The 76ers entered Tuesday at 34-22, just 2.5 games out of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team now adds one of the top offensive weapons in the NBA, earning his 10th All-Star selection this year with averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

He should provide a complement to Embiid, who as Harden noted, has played as well as any frontcourt player in basketball this season.

Embiid currently leads the NBA with 29.5 points per game, is tied for seventh with 11.2 rebounds per game and tied for ninth with 1.5 blocks per game. The all-around play has made the center one of the favorites for the MVP award, which Harden won in 2017-18.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Together, Harden and Embiid could create a tandem that will be difficult to beat.

Harden also joins head coach Doc Rivers, who was a longtime rival in the Western Conference while leading the Los Angeles Clippers. It's clear the guard has respect for Rivers, who was recently named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history.

The previous relationship with 76ers president Daryl Morey, who was Harden's general manager in Houston, only adds to what is seemingly a great fit for Harden in Philadelphia.