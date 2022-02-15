76ers Rumors: James Harden Missed Deadline to File Paperwork for Contract Opt-In

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

James Harden reportedly already missed a buzzer-beater for the Philadelphia 76ers before he even suited up for the team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Ringer's Real Ones podcast (h/t RealGM) that the guard has not officially opted into his contract for the 2022-23 campaign because he and the team missed the deadline to file their paperwork.

"The paperwork was filed but they did not meet the buzzer for the opt-in," Charania said. "He still has the option to opt-in in the summer. There was a time period where he could have opted in in conjunction with the trade. They ended up not filing the paperwork in time so a little bit of a procedural situation with the paperwork."

Charania went on to say he believes the "intent is to opt-in" during the offseason, which Harden confirmed during his Tuesday press conference. Harden could opt in to $47.4 million for the 2022-23 campaign and sign an additional four-year, $223 million extension during the summer.

Philadelphia will surely want Harden on the roster beyond just the rest of this season, especially since it gave up plenty in a blockbuster deal ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline.

The 76ers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden and Paul Millsap. It was the conclusion of the Simmons saga and might ultimately leave both teams improved heading into the Eastern Conference playoffs if everyone plays up to their potential.

Harden will have to wait to opt in to next season's deal, just like he is waiting to take the court for Philadelphia.

The guard will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury, meaning his debut for his new team will come in a Feb. 25 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the earliest.

"I think it's more to make sure he's right, healthy, and ready to go," head Doc Rivers said Monday, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "We want to make sure he's ready, and so we're going to wait until he's ready."

A healthy Harden pairing with Joel Embiid will give the 76ers an excellent chance to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2000-01 season. He provides the type of spacing that Simmons never did because of his outside shooting and can work in pick-and-rolls with Embiid throughout the game.

Philadelphia is 34-22 on the season and sitting in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the 76ers are just 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat, so Harden could help them climb as high as the No. 1 seed when he returns.