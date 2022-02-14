James Harden Out for 76ers Through All-Star Break to Rehab Hamstring Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden will remain out through at least the All-Star break because of his hamstring injury.

The injury will cause Harden to miss the All-Star Game, while his 76ers debut won't come until Feb. 25 at the earliest.

Harden has missed time this season with various setbacks, including a knee hyperextension and hamstring tightness on multiple occasions.

The injuries were part of the overall instability for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Kevin Durant has been sidelined for the last month by a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving is unavailable for home games because he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, Brooklyn traded Harden to the 76ers as part of the deal that brought Ben Simmons to the Nets.

Harden has the potential to be one of the league's best playmakers as a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor. His ability to shoot from deep, create contact while driving the lane and facilitate for teammates has helped him build a Hall of Fame resume during a career that includes stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

While his 33.2 percent clip from deep this season is the lowest mark of his career, he is still averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The latest injury will keep Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Matysse Thybulle in prominent backcourt roles for Philadelphia for at least two more games.