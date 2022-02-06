James Harden Out for Nets vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Due to Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will miss Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets because of left hamstring tightness, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 10-time All-Star has been by far the most active of the Nets' Big Three, playing in 44 of their 52 games. Kevin Durant remains out of the lineup with a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving has missed a significant part of the season because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harden's 2021-22 campaign has been up and down on several levels, but he's still put up averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. His shot-making has been his biggest issue, with Harden currently shooting 41.4 percent from the floor, the worst mark he's posted since his rookie season.

His absence on Sunday won't quiet the trade rumors after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets were open to discussing a Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend that Kevin Durant wants the Nets to keep Harden, however, and that the veteran guard is interested in remaining with the team.