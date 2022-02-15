Simone Biles, Texans DB Jonathan Owens Announce Engagement in Twitter Photos

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Olympic superstar Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are getting married.

The couple announced on social media that Owens proposed Monday:

"Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special," Owens wrote on Instagram about the proposal.

Biles and Owens made their relationship public in August 2020.

Biles is one of the most decorated U.S. athletes in Olympic history. She has seven career Olympic medals, tied with Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American in gymnastics. The 24-year-old won four gold medals at the 2016 Games in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and team event.

Owens just finished his third season with the Texans. He was originally undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2018 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

After being waived the Cardinals in August 2019, Owens joined the Texans practice squad. The 26-year-old made his NFL debut in Week 11 of the 2019 season, playing eight snaps on special teams against the Indianapolis Colts.

Owens has appeared in 13 games combined over the past two seasons. He recorded his first career interception in a Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this season.