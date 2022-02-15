Olympic Hockey Results 2022: Tuesday Scores, Highlights for Men's Games

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It's win-or-go-home time in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Tuesday featured four qualification-round games for the teams that did not advance to the quarterfinals during group play. Here is a look at the full results with just eight teams remaining in the race for gold.

Tuesday's Men's Hockey Results

Slovakia 4, Germany 0

Denmark 3, Latvia 2

Switzerland 4, Czech Republic 2

Canada 7, China 2

Jake Aferiat of Sporting News broke down the men's hockey tournament format, noting the 12 teams were divided into four groups. The group winners and the highest-ranked second-place team advanced to the quarterfinals.

The United States, Russian Olympic Committee and Finland won the groups, while Sweden was the top second-place team.

That left Tuesday's eight remaining squads in the single-elimination qualification round, and Slovakia, Denmark, Switzerland and Canada punched their tickets into the quarterfinals.

While the inability to have current NHL players on the roster weakened the available talent pool, it was still somewhat surprising to see Canada playing with its Olympic chances on the line before the quarterfinals.

After all, Canada is a hockey powerhouse that won gold in the 2010 and 2014 Games before taking home bronze in 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fortunately for this year's team, host-nation China figured to be of little resistance.

That turned out to be the case with the Canadians rolling to a 7-2 victory. They scored the first two goals in the opening period and then stretched a 2-1 advantage to 5-1 with three goals in a six-minute stretch.

It was all but over from there, and the victors went on cruise control to preserve their chances at a fourth consecutive medal.

Jordan Weal and Adam Tambellini each scored two goals with the latter adding three assists in a dominant performance. Weal tacked on an assist for three points, and defenseman Maxim Noreau contributed offensively with three assists of his own.

Canada will now face Sweden in the quarterfinals, which begin Tuesday at 11:10 p.m. ET when the United States plays Slovakia. The Russian Olympic Committee will square off with Denmark, and Finland will go against Switzerland in the other quarterfinal matchups.