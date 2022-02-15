Ben Simmons in a 'Pretty Good Place Mentally' After Trade to Nets, Steve Nash Says

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

While it is still unknown when Ben Simmons will make his team debut for the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Steve Nash provided an update on the 25-year-old's morale level.

Simmons, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn't played this season because he requested time to address his mental health, is apparently in a better place following the trade.

"I think he's in a pretty good place mentally," Nash told reporters prior to Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. "And if we work with him here, in conjunction with his physical ramp up, to make sure he's comfortable on and off the floor, I think he'll be ready to play mentally when he's physically ready."

Nash added that there is still no firm timeline for when Simmons will be inserted into Brooklyn's lineup. Simmons was in attendance for Monday's shootaround, but Nash said it was mainly for him to undergo "some physical assessment tests" that would determine how the staff works him into playing shape.

"That's on the performance team," Nash said. "They're going to walk through an assessment and his return to play and ramp-up and all that. It's been a long period of non-NBA activity so we'll see how they put his program together and how long it takes."

The head coach also stated that a final decision on when Simmons will return to the court will jointly be made by him and the organization.

The Nets sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks at last week's trade deadline.

Brooklyn has a record of 29-27 and is in the midst of an 11-game losing streak entering Monday's contest. The skid has dropped the team all the way to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Nash noted that despite the team's recent struggles, the Nets won't rush Simmons' return.

"I think it has to come naturally," Nash said. "It hurts to suffer like this and lose games. At the same time, we have to have the big picture in mind. And while we go out and try to win every night, we can't skip steps."