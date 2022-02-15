Anna Gasser Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Big Air at Olympics 2022

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Austria's Anna Gasser soared her way to a gold medal Monday.

Again.

Gasser defended her title by winning the women's snowboarding big air competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a score of 185.50. New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (177.00) and Japan's Kokomo Murase (171.50) joined her on the podium.

The final featured the 12 competitors who advanced past the qualifying round after unleashing three runs apiece. The scores from each snowboarders two best runs, which had to feature different tricks, were then added together.

Here are the final standings:

Anna Gasser, AUT: 185.50

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, NZL: 177.00

Kokomo Murase, JPN: 171.50

Reira Iwabuchi, JPN: 166.00

Rong GE, CHN: 160.00 Melissa Peperkamp, NED: 141.75 Jasmine Baird, CAN: 130.00 Laurie Blouin, CAN: 115.00 Tess Coady, AUS: 114.75 Annika Morgan, GER: 88.00 Miyabi Onitsuka, JPN: 65.25

Hailey Langland, USA: 53.25

The biggest storyline entering the final was whether Japan would sweep the podium with Murase, Reira Iwabuchi and Miyabi Onitsuka or if Sadowski-Synnott or Gasser would steal the show.

Gasser won the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, while Sadowski-Synnott—who had already captured gold in these Games during slopestyle—made a statement as the top qualifier.

Sadowski-Synnott picked up right where she left off on her first run in the final to take the lead. She was followed closely by Gasser in what seemed to be shaping into a two-competitor race.

The veteran Gasser continued to apply pressure with a solid second run that featured a backside double 1080, but Sadowski-Synnott responded to hold on to a 0.25-point lead heading into the final jump.

With those successful runs under their belts, they had opportunities to go for a high-risk, high-reward approach with the gold medal hanging in the balance.

But before their last runs, Iwabuchi made a head-turning push for a medal by attempting a triple cork. She just missed landing it and finished off the podium.

It was then Gasser's turn, and she put down a clutch double cork 1260 to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard and once again put the pressure on Sadowski-Synnott.

The Kiwi star was unable to land her attempt and had to settle for silver.

Hailey Langland was the only American to advance past the qualifying round with three-time Olympic medalist Jamie Anderson, Julia Marino and Courtney Rummel falling short.