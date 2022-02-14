Bryson DeChambeau Denies 'False Reports' That He Won't Play in PGA Tour Events

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau vehemently denied on Monday rumors that he won't be playing in any more PGA Tour events.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, "reports surfaced Monday that DeChambeau told players at the Saudi International earlier this month" that he wasn't competing again this season.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate," DeChambeau wrote on Twitter. "Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!"

DeChambeau had announced earlier on Monday that he was going to miss this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club while rehabbing injuries to his hip and hand. He noted that he was "making positive progress on day by day" with his recovery.

The 28-year-old had already missed the WM Phoenix Open last week and he withdrew from the second round of the Saudi International. DeChambeau had shot three-over 73 in the first round.

According to Schlabach, DeChambeau is also rehabbing a left wrist injury, but sources said he intends to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando on starting on March 3. Schlabach also noted that DeChambeau "is one of the most high-profile PGA Tour players linked to a Saudi-backed breakaway league," though the golfer denied those rumors.

Ranked as the No. 12 player in the world, DeChambeau's year has been off to a rough start. He tied for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. He also withdrew from the Sony Open last month due to his wrist injury.

Some fans have speculated that DeChambeau's body is breaking down because of his strength and speed training, but Schlabach stated that he denied those theories on Instagram and said his injuries were caused by a fall.