Rams Parade 2022: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

The Los Angeles Rams will get a chance to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI title with a parade through the city Wednesday.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff announced the plans Monday. The event will end with a rally outside the Los Angeles Coliseum, via Hayley Smith and Laura Newberry of the Los Angeles Times.

Though the parade route has not been determined, it is expected to begin at the Shrine Auditorium on West Jefferson Boulevard.

It will be an opportunity to honor the Rams, who won their first Super Bowl title since moving to Los Angeles with a 23-20 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Parade Information

When: Wednesday

Time: TBD

TV Schedule: Check local listings

Where: Shrine Auditorium to Los Angeles Coliseum (official route TBD)

Los Angeles went more than 20 years without an NFL team after the Rams and Raiders left in 1995. The Rams went to St. Louis, where they won a Super Bowl after the 1999 season.

In 2016, the Rams returned to L.A. (a year later, the San Diego Chargers joined them), and they have now brought a memorable moment to the city with a title at their home field, SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday the team will be honored by replacing the iconic "Hollywood" sign with the words "Rams House."

The temporary change will remain through Wednesday's parade.

It continues an impressive run of success for the city after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series. Neither team got to celebrate with a parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lakers star LeBron James had a plan to make everyone happy:

While that would create a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city, the Rams have enough star power to draw crowds on their own.

With big names Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth and others having won their first championship, there will be plenty of excitement Wednesday.

The real challenge will be matching the party atmosphere from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade last year.