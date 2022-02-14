Richard Sherman Questions Matthew Stafford's HOF Resume After Super Bowl LVI Win

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is finally a Super Bowl champion. However, at least one player doesn't think that means he should be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Richard Sherman questioned Stafford's Hall of Fame resume in a series of tweets on Monday, explaining that he believes the "HOF bar is incredibly low now":

To Sherman's credit, he's not necessarily wrong about Stafford. The veteran quarterback has never been named an All-Pro, has never won an MVP award and has only made one Pro Bowl in his 13-year career.

And while Stafford currently ranks 12th in NFL history with 49,995 passing yards, which is more than Hall of Famers like Joe Montana, Dan Fouts and Warren Moon, that's largely a reflection of how much the offensive game has evolved over the decades.

Stafford is 86-95-1 in his career, and the 2021 season was his first with a winning record (12-5) since 2017. The 34-year-old arguably had the best season of his career this year, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

However, that doesn't mean he should make the Hall of Fame, and, according to Pro Football Reference, Stafford has a below-average Hall of Fame monitor score at 58.44. A Hall of Fame monitor score of 100 is considered average. For example, Ben Roethlisberger (100.28), Aaron Rodgers (187.26) and even Russell Wilson (80.29) all have significantly higher scores than Stafford.

All three of those quarterbacks have at least one Super Bowl title and nine Pro Bowl selections, for reference.

The Stafford Hall of Fame talk began immediately after he won the Super Bowl. On Monday morning, former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky both said that the veteran quarterback is now gold jacket worthy.

At this point, it doesn't seem like Stafford will be a Hall of Famer. However, he still has time to prove everyone wrong.