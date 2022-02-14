Tyler Toffoli Traded to Flames from Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Draft Picks, More

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Calgary Flames announced Monday they have acquired Tyler Toffoli in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal will receive a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected), a 2023 fifth-round pick, forward Tyler Pitlick and unsigned drafted player Emil Heineman, who was a second-round pick in 2020.

Toffoli scored nine goals with 17 assists in 37 games for the Canadiens, which are looking to rebuild after producing an NHL-worst 23 points in 48 games.

The 29-year-old has been much more effective in the past, scoring a team-high 28 goals for the Canadiens in 2020-21 as the squad m ade a surprising run to the Stanley Cup final. He tallied five goals and nine assists in 22 postseason games.

Toffoli also helped the Los Angeles Kings win a championship in 2014 and has scored at least 20 goals in four different seasons.

The experience and production could be huge for Calgary as the team looks to make a deep run in the playoffs.

A six-game winning streak put the Flames at 26-13-6, good for second in the Pacific and one point behind first-place Vegas Golden Knights. The organization has just one postseason series win since 2004, but the tools are there to contend in 2022 with a defense that ranks second in the NHL in goals allowed per game (2.40).

Scoring depth was one of the biggest question marks with few reliable options behind Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane. Strengthening the second and third lines will be key when the playoffs come around.

Montreal adds an experienced center in Pitlick as well as significant draft capital to build toward the future. Heineman, 20, also has plenty of upside after scoring 11 goals in 36 games this year for Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League.