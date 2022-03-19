Matthew Stafford, Rams Agree to Reported 4-Year, $160M Contract with $135M Guaranteed

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title, Matthew Stafford earned himself a four-year contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth $160 million total, including $135 million guaranteed.

The Rams announced the deal, though terms were not provided by the team.

Stafford was heading into the final year of his contract with a $23 million cap hit that ranked 11th among quarterbacks for 2022, per Spotrac.

The 34-year-old came to L.A. in a 2021 trade after spending his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. Though he posted impressive individual numbers during this span, averaging 273.4 passing yards per game while totaling 282 passing touchdowns, he was often overlooked as a top quarterback due to a lack of team success.

Stafford reached the playoffs three times in Detroit—all first-round losses—and only earned one Pro Bowl selection in this time.

The Georgia product's outlook changed in just one season with the Rams, when he finished the regular season with 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He posted a 102.9 quarterback rating, his best over a full season, while the team finished with a 12-5 record.

A strong playoff run was enough to lift the Rams to a championship, including 283 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback engineered a 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to give his team the lead with under two minutes remaining.

After proving himself on the field, the Rams will keep Stafford under contract as they try to extend their window of contention. His new deal will run through the 2026 season.

With Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II and other top weapons also on the roster, Los Angeles will continue to produce one of the league's most explosive offenses.