Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Was 'Mostly Unwilling to Take on Long-Term Contracts'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly made no moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but the strategy was based on maintaining flexibility going forward.

"According to NBA insiders, the Lakers made it clear to teams they were mostly unwilling to take on long-term contracts," Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported.

It meant no upgrades for a squad that entered Monday ninth in the Western Conference with a 26-31 record. Even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster, the Lakers are a longshot to compete for a title this season.

The conservative approach could still pay off with most of their veteran contracts coming off the books in the offseason, via Spotrac. James ($44.5 million), Davis ($38 million) and Talen Horton-Tucker ($10.3 million) have the only guaranteed contracts in 2022-23, though Russell Westbook and Kendrick Nunn each have a player option.

There is even more freedom in 2023-24 with only Davis' contract and Horton-Tucker's player option remaining.

Considering the Lakers are always a top destination for free agents, they should have plenty of options as they look to build another contender.

It still could be a wasted year for LeBron, who might not have many more chances at a title at 37 years old. He and Davis were the key parts of a championship run just two years ago, while James remains an elite performer with averages of 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Injuries have slowed Davis' production in 2021-22, but the eight-time All-Star can still be a difference-maker on both ends of the court when at his best.

The Lakers might regret not adding another key piece to supplement this duo down the stretch.