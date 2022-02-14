49ers Rumors: SF Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Start Trey Lance; QB's Value Uncertain

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Coming to the conclusion Jimmy Garoppolo has played his last game with the San Francisco 49ers is the easy part; working out a worthwhile trade involving the 30-year-old might be a little more difficult.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Niners "will be trading" Garoppolo and will elevate Trey Lance to the starting role. However, Breer reported his trade value is in flux because of the uncertainty surrounding this offseason's quarterback market.

