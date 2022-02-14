Lovie Smith Wants Deshaun Watson's Future with Texans Resolved 'as Soon as Possible'

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith isn't looking to let any uncertainty about Deshaun Watson's future with the team to drag on throughout the offseason.

Smith told The MMQB's Albert Breer he wants the matter resolved "as soon as possible":

"I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be. There’s no other answer to give right now except for that one, and we’re going to try to get it resolved as soon as we possibly can."

Watson remains the subject of 22 lawsuits tied to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women have also filed criminal complaints with Houston police.

While the NFL has yet to levy any suspension against the three-time Pro Bowler, he missed the entire 2021 season after the allegations surfaced.

In October, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported the Miami Dolphins had agreed to the general structure of a trade involving Watson. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted more clarity on the quarterback's off-field situation before the deal would become final.

The sexual assault allegations came against the backdrop of strife between Watson and the Texans. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January 2021 he had requested to be traded, another sign of Houston's backslide into irrelevance.

It stands to reason that Watson's days with the team are numbered once his legal matters are concluded.

Davis Mills started 11 games as a rookie with Watson unavailable in 2021. He threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.8 percent of his passes.

Smith said last week on Good Morning Football (via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com) that Mills "played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year," and he echoed that sentiment to Breer.

"So everyone wants to talk about the quarterback; I like him," said Smith, who was Houston's associate head coach and defensive coordinator last season. "I like his demeanor, how smart he is, and I like that he and [promoted offensive coordinator] Pep Hamilton have been together for a year already. Those things should help us."

Smith added, though, that Mills won't have an unassailable lead on the starting job if a QB competition opens this offseason.