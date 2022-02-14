Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl-Winning TD Was Play Designed for Odell Beckham, Says Rams OC

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If he had been healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. might have been the one hauling in the game-winning reception in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp hauled in a one-yard touchdown grab to put Los Angeles on top 23-20 with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell acknowledged the play was originally designed for Beckham, who had exited the game because of a knee injury.

"We said to ourselves, 'We’re gonna put Cooper out there,'" O'Connell said, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. "It really would’ve been Odell in that spot, but we said, 'You know what? We’re gonna move Cooper out there, let him go one-on-one to go win a Super Bowl.' And I didn’t expect anything else from those guys."

Beckham's absence forced the Rams to lean heavily on Kupp, especially on their pivotal touchdown drive. He finished with eight receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns, which were enough to earn him Super Bowl MVP honors.

It was the crowning achievement for one of the best individual seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history.