Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Aerials Medal Winners

Xu Mengtao earned a gold medal for the host country in women's aerials on Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Xu's score of 108.61 was enough to catapult her ahead of Belarus' Hanna Huskova, the gold medal winner from four years ago. The United States was represented on the medal podium by Megan Nick.

Women's Aerials Medal Podium

Gold: Xu Mengtao, CHN (108.61)

Silver: Hanna Huskova, BLR (107.95)

Bronze: Megan Nick, USA (93.76)

Ashley Caldwell was one of three skiers who helped Team USA win gold in the inaugural mixed team aerials event. Xu, meanwhile, competed for China in a silver-medal finish. Once again, the pair were facing off with significant stakes.

Caldwell had her sights set on an individual gold Monday after posting the highest score (105.60) during the first final round.

Xu ran next to last and set an extremely high bar with a back full-full-full. Once the score came across, Caldwell had her work cut out for her.

The 28-year-old didn't play it safe to secure a silver or bronze. Instead, she went for a jump that would potentially move her ahead of Xu. Unfortunately for her, she was unable to make a clean landing, sealing China's fifth gold of the 2022 Winter Games.

Laura Peel headed to Beijing as the reigning world champion in women's aerials, but she had a performance to forget at the medal stage. The Australian attempted a back full-full-full but couldn't stick the landing.

Caldwell and Peel's falls opened the door for Nick to capture bronze in her Olympic debut. She had the fifth-highest score in the first final round with a back full-double full and returned to that jump again with a medal on the line.

The bronze put Team USA ahead of Canada on the overall medal board, with a total haul of 16 so far.