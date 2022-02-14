Report: Stephen Ross Could Lose Ownership of Dolphins in Tanking Investigation

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is reportedly in danger of losing the team if an investigation by the NFL confirms allegations by former head coach Brian Flores, who said Ross incentivized losing games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Ross could face "severe" discipline if Flores' allegations are found to be true.

"A league source confirmed that owners could, in fact, vote a fellow owner out under the most dire circumstances based on league rules, which would require a three-fourths vote," Rapoport wrote.

As part of his lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist and discriminatory hiring practices, Flores stated that Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.

He said he declined the offer, but Ross was more concerned about securing the No. 1 draft pick that year than he was with winning games. The Cincinnati Bengals wound up selecting quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in 2020.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January despite back-to-back winning seasons.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the allegations last week, saying the league is looking into the matter and a punishment will be levied if necessary.

"Integrity of the game is, obviously, an important element, just as making sure we have the right culture in our organizations across the league and at clubs," Goodell said. "But we are going to look into that, and we will make sure that if there were violations, that they won't be tolerated."

For his part, Ross has denied Flores' allegations and said he would cooperate with the league's investigation.

"I welcome that investigation, and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims," Ross said.

Goodell didn't specify what type of penalties Ross would face, but he reiterated that the league is not taking the allegations lightly.

"I couldn't speculate on what they'll be because we'll have to find out what the facts are, what's the outcome?" Goodell said on Feb. 9. "And when we know what those facts are and the impact it has on our game, we'll deal with it very seriously, just as we will if there's any discrimination in the league. They will be dealt with very seriously."