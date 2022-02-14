Jalen Ramsey: 'Yall Can't Say S--t About My Career' After Rams' Super Bowl Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a polarizing performance in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But after the Rams escaped with a 23-20 win, Ramsey took to Twitter to emphatically express his pleasure with winning the first championship of his career.

Ramsey finished with four tackles and a pass deflection in Sunday's win. But he also had multiple blown coverages, allowing long passes to Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The latter went for a 75-yard touchdown, though Ramsey had a case for offensive pass interference as he fell to the ground after Higgins grabbed his facemask. It was one of the worst overall performances of Ramsey's storied career, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Luckily for L.A., Ramsey's shortcomings in Sunday's title game were overshadowed by crucial plays by his teammates. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown with under 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

On Cincinnati's ensuing possession, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on fourth down and caused an incomplete pass that sealed the game.

Regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Ramsey was selected to his fifth straight Pro Bowl this past season after recording 77 total tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 for the third time in his six-year career.

And now he can add "Super Bowl champion" to his list of accolades.