MMQB: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Knee Injury Feared by Rams to Be Torn ACL After Super Bowl

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Super Bowl champion, but it may have come at a significant cost.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Rams are concerned he tore his ACL on Sunday.

Beckham suffered the injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn't return to the game after exiting during the second quarter, but he still finished with two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Durability has been a slight concern for the LSU product, who played just seven games during the 2020 campaign and four games in 2017. He suffered a torn ACL during that 2017 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The injury in the Super Bowl was poorly timed because he was scheduled for unrestricted free agency after the 2021 campaign.

Still, he tweeted after the Super Bowl that "this was exactly God's plan."

When healthy, Beckham can be a game-changer. He's a three-time Pro Bowler with five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume. Yet the injuries are at least something of an issue at this point of his career.