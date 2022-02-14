Odell Beckham Jr. After Rams' Super Bowl 56 Win: 'THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Odell Beckham Jr. won the first Super Bowl of his career when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, but he was unable to finish the game because of a knee injury.

Still, he believes everything worked out according to plan:

Beckham appeared well on his way to being a dominant difference-maker during the game when he hauled in two catches for 52 yards and the game's opening touchdown. The Bengals devoted so much attention to stopping Cooper Kupp that it opened Beckham up multiple times, which seemed to be part of the game plan for the eventual victors.

Unfortunately for the wide receiver and the Rams, those would be his only two catches before he exited the game.

Injuries are nothing new for Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in 2020 as a member of the Cleveland Browns and played just four games in 2017.

Still, that this season ended in a championship is quite the fairy-tale ending for the LSU product. After all, he began the campaign on the Browns and was part of the team's disappointing start to a season that didn't feature a playoff appearance.

There was eventually something of an ugly breakup between the two sides with Beckham's father posting a video on Instagram of instances when Baker Mayfield missed open opportunities.

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

Not only did Beckham make it out of Cleveland, but he also ended up joining a dominant Rams team that already had a game-changing wide receiver in Kupp. That allowed him to take advantage of single coverage that wasn't always there in Cleveland, and he finished with five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for Los Angeles.

And he also hauled in a touchdown in the dramatic Super Bowl win.