Von Miller Says He Was Playing for Demaryius Thomas in Rams' Super Bowl 56 Win

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Outside linebacker Von Miller is a two-time champion after the Los Angeles Rams' victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. After the game, Miller said he was playing for multiple people, including former teammate Demaryius Thomas:

"I don't think I've ever played for more in my career. I was playing for D.T.; he passed away suddenly in December. I was playing for my son; he was born in August. I was playing for [sports psychologist] Trevor Moawad; he passed away after the very first game of the season.

"Playing for all of my teammates here—so many hard-working, so many talented guys, so many guys on my team that were deserving of this moment—and it feels good to give it to them. It feels good to give it to Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Jalen Ramsey, all of these guys that have been working their whole careers to get to this point."

Miller and Thomas won their first title together with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. They were teammates from 2011 to 2018. The receiver reportedly died of a seizure Dec. 9, 16 days before his 34th birthday.

Moawad worked with professional athletes and co-founded the firm Limitless Minds with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. He died of cancer in September at age 48.

Miller, who was acquired by L.A. midway through the season in a trade with Denver, also mentioned his son and how important it was for him to deliver a title to his teammates.