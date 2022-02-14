Sean McVay Predicted Aaron Donald Would Seal Super Bowl 56 Win: 'He's the F-in Man'

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Sean McVay knows big players make big plays in big moments, and Aaron Donald did exactly that.

The Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman overwhelmed the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line throughout Sunday's Super Bowl, and his pressure on Joe Burrow on Cincinnati's final fourth down forced the game-winning incompletion for his side.

McVay told reporters he knew Donald was going to make the winning play when he saw Burrow in shotgun because "Aaron Donald is the f-in' man."

That was far from Donald's only big play, and he and Von Miller each ended up with two sacks and three quarterback hits. Cincinnati's offensive line has been a concern throughout the season, and it let Burrow down throughout Sunday's 23-20 loss.

Much of the credit goes to the dominant duo of Donald and Miller, which didn't surprise McVay in the slightest.